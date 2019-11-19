Crews battle fire on second story of home in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house was damaged after a fire in the second story early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Santa Clara Ave near Richmond Ave. Officials say fire was showing from the second story when crews arrived.

Everyone who was inside the home got out safely. there’s no word on how badly the home was damaged.

Both Vectren and DP&L were called to assess gas and power lines.

The fire remains under investigation.

