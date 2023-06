MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews are responding to a location in Miami Township.

According to Miami Valley Fire District, crews are on scene at 5:25 p.m. of a structure fire. Firefighters are on Sonia Circle near Eckley Blvd. in Miami Twp.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple crews including Kettering, Miami Valley Fire District, Moraine and Washington Twp. fire crews can be seen working to extinguish the fire.

Our 2 NEWS crew is at the scene working to learn more.