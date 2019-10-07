Crews battle fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three fire departments were called to battle a house fire in Miami County Monday morning and afternoon.

The call was made for a structure fire on Snodgrass Road in northern Miami County, just north of Piqua, at 11:30 am. Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 12:30 pm.

Piqua, Fletcher, and Lockington Fire Departments were all involved in putting out the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene to investigate the cause.

