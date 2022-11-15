Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local hardware store caught fire Tuesday, prompting a response from two agencies.

According to a post by the Huber Heights Fire Division, a fire broke out in a local Lowes early Tuesday morning. Huber Heights Fire Division crews responded to the scene where they were helped by a crew from Vandalia to put out the flames.

Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.

“This is a great reminder to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and for local businesses to ensure that sprinkler systems are maintained,” the post states.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.