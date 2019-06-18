Crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday, but the fire was already out.

The response came just before 5 am at a house on Reist Avenue near Banker Street.

Firefighters say that someone had put out the fire before crews arrived.

The house suffered minor damages and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

