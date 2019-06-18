Crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Reist Ave. house fire

Reist Ave. house fire (WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday, but the fire was already out.

The response came just before 5 am at a house on Reist Avenue near Banker Street.

Firefighters say that someone had put out the fire before crews arrived.

The house suffered minor damages and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS