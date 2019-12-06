Crews battle duplex fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Dayton battled a duplex fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Xenia Ave. just before 1:30 am Friday. Officials say no one was home at the time, but the fire was started on the back porch.

A dog was inside of the duplex and it bit an officer on the finger.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

