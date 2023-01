DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a garage in Dayton Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the area of Linden Avenue and East Fifth Street on Thursday morning for a garage fire.

By the time 2 NEWS crews arrived on the scene, firefighters had knocked down the flames and were cleaning up the scene.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time.

Crews told 2 NEWS this fire remains under investigation.