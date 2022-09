CHAMPAIGN CO., Ohio (WDTN) — No injuries were reported in a Champaign County hunting lodge fire early Monday.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

The Rosewood Fire Department reported that no one was inside the hunting lodge and that a passerby called it in.

(WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

2 NEWS crews at the scene said the structure was burnt to the ground.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.