GREENVILLE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Greenville Township overnight.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a two-alarm barn fire on Requarth Road came in just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Heavy fire could reportedly be seen from the outside of the barn.

There is no word on if anyone or any animals were injured in the fire.

