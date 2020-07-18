Crews battle apartment complex fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are investigating after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Riverside.

The fire started just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon at the Colonial Village Apartment on Bueno Court near Burkhardt Road.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure and the fire caused part of the roof to collapse.

2 News has a crew on this scene and will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

