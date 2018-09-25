Crews battle house fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Tipp City.
Firefighters responded to reports of the fire at a house on Rohrer Street, near Horton Avenue just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS a passerby spotted smoke coming from the home and called 911.
When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. The hallway and a closet were heavily damaged by fire, according to firefighters.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
The home was a rental and was vacant at the time of the fire.
