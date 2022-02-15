DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is displaced after their apartment caught fire in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the two-story apartment in the 3000 block of Bright Bounty Lane shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a fire.

Miami Valley Fire Department (MVFD) Battalion Chief Glen Jirka said crews found an odor and smoke coming from the building when they arrived. When crews entered the building, they found a fire that had mostly burned itself out. Jirka said a “fair amount” of damage was done to the apartment.

No residents were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the original unit.

Jirka said the resident of the unit where the fire happened will be displaced, but they have not been contacted yet. It’s possible the resident is out of town.

All other units in the building are habitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation. MVFD crews responded to the scene along with Washington Township and a medic from West Carrollton.