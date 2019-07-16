Crews add overnight hours to complete high school roof

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working around the clock to get Brookville High School’s new roof on by the start of the school year.

According to Tim Hopkins, superintendent of Brookville Local Schools, the first day of school is August 15, and construction on the new roof at the high school remains on schedule.

The high school’s roof was blown off during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Due to weather conditions during the day, roofing crews have started working overnight hours as needed, Hopkins said.

According to Hopkins, the school year is still set to start on time, but it largely depends on the weather.

“It’s a combination of the extreme heat, it’s a combination of wind, it’s a combination of rain,” Hopkins explained. “All of those things play a factor in when they’re able to get up on that roof.”

To make up for any lost time, crews are working some overnight hours, Hopkins said. They first started doing so early Friday, returning to the roof around 1 a.m. to avoid working in the heat, he added.

“We have been involved in saying to them, working with our city government and with our neighbors, ‘This is available to you,'” Hopkins said. “But they’ll make that decision.”

Jane Miller, whose backyard faces the high school, told 2 NEWS the noise and lighting from the overnight work have not been disruptive.

“They got to do what they got to do,” she said. “In this heat, you got to understand that. But no, we haven’t heard anything.”

Other repairs are in the works across school grounds, including the addition of some new doors, windows and fencing, Hopkins said.

The district’s total claim to the insurance company was more than $2 million, but almost all of that is being covered by insurance, Hopkins said.

