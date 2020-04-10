Crew battle flames in Riverside, run out of water

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were forced to evacuate a burning home in Riverside Friday morning.

The fire happened around 7:30 am at a home in the 3200 block of Carlton Drive. When firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames. Fire officials told 2 NEWS they were forced to pull out of the house and ran out of water to fight the flames. A tank truck was called in from Wright-Patteron AFB to assist.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the blaze but they were all able to get out. One person was taken the hospital for precautionary reasons. The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.