Closings
There are currently 95 active closings. Click for more details.

Crew battle flames in Riverside, run out of water

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were forced to evacuate a burning home in Riverside Friday morning.

The fire happened around 7:30 am at a home in the 3200 block of Carlton Drive. When firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames. Fire officials told 2 NEWS they were forced to pull out of the house and ran out of water to fight the flames. A tank truck was called in from Wright-Patteron AFB to assist.

  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

Four people were inside the home at the time of the blaze but they were all able to get out. One person was taken the hospital for precautionary reasons. The home is a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS