WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Abbey Credit Union has donated money to revitalize the community of West Milton.

Abbey Credit Union donated $1,000 to a project to revitalize the downtown area. The donation will also promote a summer concert series called “Rock the Hill” in August.

“It makes us feel very well. Very good. We enjoy helping our communities. We invest in every community that we’re in. So, this is just another community that we’re now a part of and will continue to invest in,” said Dean Pielemeier, President and CEO of Abbey Credit Union.

“Rock the Hill” is set to take place on August 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is a free event.

