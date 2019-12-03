Credit union launches food donation program for local food pantries

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local credit union announced Tuesday that it is launching a food donation program to help local pantries for the holidays.

MidUSA Credit Union launched the program at its branches that serve Middletown, Trenton, Monroe, Springboro, Kettering, and Vandalia.

“During the holidays, our local food pantries are stretching their supplies and resources and we are seeking additional food donations to aid their efforts and ensure every family in need has access to food services,” Alisa Creach, MidUSA’s marketing manager, said.

Packages can be taken to any MidUSA branch and placed in a red donation barrel through Dec. 21. The food will be donated in addition to a company donation, the company said.

“Our team is dedicated to our members and the communities we serve,” James Miles, president and CEO of MidUSA Credit Union, said. “Every day we deliver excellent service and we are taking our reach into the community to assist those in need. Our area food pantries serve thousands of families in need and we hope our support will help them and our community families have a better holiday season.”

