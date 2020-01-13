Credit card theft suspects wanted by Dayton PD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are wanted by police for allegedly using stolen credit cards.
The cards were stolen from Beavercreek on December 24 and were reportedly used at several Dayton-area businesses on December 25, though police did not disclose any specific locations.
The male suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old with a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The female suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, with glasses and shoulder-length brown hair.
Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has any information about the crime should call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
