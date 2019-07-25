Credit card skimming investigation prompts brief Signal 99 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation involving credit card skimmers and stolen credit cards prompted a city-wide Signal 99 call in Dayton Thursday.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Rockcliffe Circle, between W. Hillcrest Ave. and Woodway Ave. shortly before noon.
Law enforcement tells 2 NEWS that the incident involves stolen credit cards and skimmers, although no additional information regarding that was released.
The Signal 99 was cancelled after only a couple minutes.
The Secret Service is handling the investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.