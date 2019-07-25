Credit card skimming investigation prompts brief Signal 99 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation involving credit card skimmers and stolen credit cards prompted a city-wide Signal 99 call in Dayton Thursday.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Rockcliffe Circle, between W. Hillcrest Ave. and Woodway Ave. shortly before noon.

Law enforcement tells 2 NEWS that the incident involves stolen credit cards and skimmers, although no additional information regarding that was released.

The Signal 99 was cancelled after only a couple minutes.

The Secret Service is handling the investigation.

