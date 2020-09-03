Crayons to Classrooms says teachers need more supplies now than before pandemic

Crayons to Classrooms says teachers need more supplies now than before the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at Discount School Supply store in Dayton, Crayons to Classrooms said with students learning virtually, teachers need more supplies than they would in a typical school year. Operations Manager, Dave Hargrove, said that’s because students can’t share items due to COVID, and because they’re no longer learning in a central location.

“Some schools are online so the kids are at home, but some schools are still in person. But the children are not allowed to take their supplies home, so the supplies are needed at the school, and then they’ll also need supplies.”

Hargrove said teachers across the area are still coming in to collect core items like normal, including crayons, writing utensils, and other consumable items. But since double the items are needed to accommodate virtual and in-person learners, Hargrove said it’s been harder to keep up with the demand.

“I don’t think we ever have enough of those items.”

To ensure local students have access to the correct supplies, Hargrove said the store is requesting help from businesses, churches and nonprofits to continue providing teachers and students with the resources they need at no cost.

“Everything’s free for the teachers that come in. We service any school in the area that has 60 percent or more of the children [on] the free or reduced lunch program. So all of the teachers at those schools are eligible to come shop.”

And beyond just the core supplies, teachers can also pick up textbooks, office supplies, and even creative games and activities for their students. Hargrove added, having these tools is a critical piece of the educational process for every child, whether during a normal school year, or in the midst of a pandemic.

“We want the kids to be successful, and aside from food, shelter and clothing, school supplies come close behind that. And it’s important for us to be able to help them to be successful.”

Crayons to Classrooms is always accepting contributions. Hargrove said community members can donate individually or set up a donation drive at dc2c.org.