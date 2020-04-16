Crayons to Classrooms ensures students have school supplies during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students are out of the classroom but education continues. Classrooms to Crayons delivered thousands of dollars worth of supplies to students in the last few weeks.

Crayons to Classrooms is pushing on with their mission. They are ensuring students who do not have internet access can still do assignments by hand.

“(We’re distributing) Copy paper to the schools because they’re still giving out booklets to the students. We’ve given out more than 5,000 filled backpacks totaling over $110,000,” said Dave Hargrove, Crayons to Classrooms’ operations manager.

The backpacks hold key supplies like notebooks, pencils, crayons and colored pencils.

Classrooms to Crayons even donated coveted toilet paper rolls to a food bank.

This is the organization’s second busy spring in a row. In 2019, they distributed thousands of dollars worth of school supplies following the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“The stressful part of it is reducing our inventory levels and the need then to replenish our inventory levels of crayons and pencils and markers,” said Hargrove.

The organization’s shelves are re-stocked completely through donations.

“Financial donations we’ll use to purchase products or we rely on local companies and organizations to donate product to us too,” Hargrove said

The organization supports schools in all corners of the Miami Valley including charter and parochial schools.

More donations will be needed to ensure teachers and students have adequate supplies during the pandemic. Donations of money or items can make a difference.

The center is closed for donations but there are drop off boxes at the Fairfield Commons Mall and Dayton Mall.

“Crayons are a big one, colored pencils, those two are big ones. Pencils and spiral notebooks, those are really helpful,” Hargrove said.

Extra caution is taken to ensure backpacks are filled safely. Staff uses masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes while packing supplies for distribution. They also keep their distance when people come to pick up donations.

Crayons to Classrooms is in need of supplies to keep their shelves stocked for teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Items can be dropped off at Fairfield Commons Mall and the Dayton Mall. Click here for a list of needed items. Click here to shop from the organization’s Amazon wishlist.