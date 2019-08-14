Crashed vehicle found off roadway in Mercer Co., police investigating

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a crashed car was found off the roadway in Mercer County.

2 NEWS is at the scene in the 4300 block of Indiana State Line Road, where several Mercer County Sheriff’s Office cruisers are blocking the roadway.

An ambulance is in the area and a drone has been deployed.

Crime scene technicians are on site taking measurements of track marks on the road.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is inside the vehicle or how long the car was there before authorities found it.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

