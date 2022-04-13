BEAVERCREEK TWP. Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a semi-truck on US 35.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, A semi and a pickup truck collided on US 35 westbound by the intersection with Treibein Road in Beavercreek Township. The crash happened just before 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

One man was taken to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, but his condition is unknown at this time.

US 35 was shut down by Treibein Road while crews worked to clear the scene.