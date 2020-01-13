Crash slows traffic on I-70 EB in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Rush hour traffic was slowed by a crash on I-70 EB Monday morning.

According to Huber Heights Police, a disabled vehicle in the left lane near the median wall on I-70 near S.R. 201 in Huber Heights was hit by another car trying to avoid it at around 7:30 am. The active car was flipped upside down as a result of the crash.

The left lane was blocked, causing traffic backups on I-70. No one was injured.

