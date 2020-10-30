I-75NB now clear after crash slows down traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 North is all clear after a crash early Friday morning backed traffic up.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a hit and run was reported on I-75 at Needmore Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Officials said a white van fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ballot selfie laws: Is it legal to snap a photo in Ohio?
- Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance has 80% chance of developing over the Caribbean
- Colorado survivalist camp with bunkers, weapons and guard towers prepared for post-election turmoil
- Colorado man denied lottery winnings after missing deadline by 3 days
- Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV