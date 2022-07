JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on US-35 has closed part of the highway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, US-35 eastbound is closed near State Route 72 in Jamestown.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the crash appears to involve a semi and a car.

OSHP reported that the coroner was called to the scene of the crash.

