DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has shut down several lanes on S.R. 725, causing delays for many.

According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75. At this time, all the eastbound lanes have been shut down except for the far-right lane which leads directly onto I-75 south.

The Westbound lanes on S.R 725 are still open.

The Miamisburg Police Department is currently on the scene. At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the collision.