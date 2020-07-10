Semi overturns on I-75 NB near Dryden Rd.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound involving an overturned semi is causing traffic delays near Dryden Road.
According to OHGo, the right lanes are closed in the area and emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists are being asked to use caution until the roadway can be cleared.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
