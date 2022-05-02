SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was killed following a crash on I-70 Westbound on Monday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the call came in for the crash around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Two vehicles had crashed just past State Route 72.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 34-year-old Dayton woman was traveling westbound when she hit a deer, according to OSHP. Her vehicle became disabled on the side of the road. A passenger of the Impala, 61-year-old Sharon Johnson, exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by a 35-year-old man from Dayton.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the other two individuals were not injured.

Westbound lanes were shut down for some time however they have since reopened.