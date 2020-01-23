Crash shuts down I-675 SB near Wilmington Pike

SUGARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – I-675 southbound is shut down between Indian Ripple Road and Wilmington Pike due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS three vehicles were involved, with one of those landing on its top.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone has been seriously injured.
Drivers should find an alternate route until emergency crews can clear the scene.
