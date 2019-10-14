Breaking News
Crash on I-675 SB at Indian Ripple Rd. causing traffic backup, left lane closed

Crash on I-675 SB at Indian Ripple Rd. causing traffic backup, left lane closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-675 crash at Indian Ripple Rd.

(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675 southbound is closed at Indian Ripple Road due to a crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the accident, or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS