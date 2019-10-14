Crash on I-675 SB at Indian Ripple Rd. causing traffic backup, left lane closed

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675 southbound is closed at Indian Ripple Road due to a crash.
It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the accident, or if anyone has been injured.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
