Crash shuts down Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Xenia Road is closed near Factory Road in Beavercreek due to a crash, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

The crash happened at around 11 am on Dayton Xenia Road near the front of Beavercreek High School.

There is no word on any injuries. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

