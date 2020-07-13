2 hospitalized after crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning crash sent two to the hospital in Riverside on Monday.

Huber Heights Dispatch says crews were sent to the 2000 block of Harshman Road just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a two-car crash with a person trapped.

When crews arrived, they were able to free the person who was trapped inside one the vehicles, but say they took two people to the hospital for injuries.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to find out more about the condition of those involved. This story will be updated when more information is available.