2 hospitalized after crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning crash sent two to the hospital in Riverside on Monday.
Huber Heights Dispatch says crews were sent to the 2000 block of Harshman Road just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a two-car crash with a person trapped.
When crews arrived, they were able to free the person who was trapped inside one the vehicles, but say they took two people to the hospital for injuries.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to find out more about the condition of those involved. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man, 30, who thought coronavirus was hoax dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000
- Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says
- Photo sent just before Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru may help find her, official says