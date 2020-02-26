1  of  2
1 dead in Preble County crash on US-127
1 dead in Preble County crash on US-127

Local News

2-26 127 Crash

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a Preble County crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling south when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The driver of the pickup was initially taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP later told 2 NEWS the man died. There was no further information about the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

