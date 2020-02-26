1 dead in Preble County crash on US-127

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a Preble County crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling south when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The driver of the pickup was initially taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP later told 2 NEWS the man died. There was no further information about the crash.

