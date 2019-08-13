Crash reported on S.R. 49, blocking ramp to I-70 EB

Clayton Crash

Clayton Crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash was reported early Tuesday morning that temporarily shut down an on-ramp to I-70.

The crash happened on State Route 49 near Brookville Salem Road in Clayton shortly before 6:30 am. The location is just off I-70, blocking the on-ramp onto eastbound I-70.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

