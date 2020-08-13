Crash reported on I-75 NB near Stanley Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 north near Stanley Avenue is causing traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the two-vehicle accident happened around 3:50 p.m. between a truck and a sedan.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.

