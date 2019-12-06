I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 northbound is shut down at Stanley Avenue due to a crash.

According to OHGo.com, the accident happened between Stanley Avenue and Wagner Ford Road.

Traffic had backed up from a previous crash in Harrison Township when a semi rear-ended a car, causing a chain reaction crash.

One car reportedly ended up landing on its side.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the driver took off running after the accident.

Four medics have been called, though it is unclear at this time how many people have been injured.

The area is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

