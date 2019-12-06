1  of  2
Breaking News
I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash House fire in Dayton leaves family displaced
Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-75 at Stanley Ave

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 northbound is shut down at Stanley Avenue due to a crash.

According to OHGo.com, the accident happened between Stanley Avenue and Wagner Ford Road.

Traffic had backed up from a previous crash in Harrison Township when a semi rear-ended a car, causing a chain reaction crash.

One car reportedly ended up landing on its side.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the driver took off running after the accident.

Four medics have been called, though it is unclear at this time how many people have been injured.

The area is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS