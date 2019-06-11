Lanes reopen on I-75 NB at I-70 following crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The right and middle lanes of I-75 northbound near I-70 were temporarily blocked as emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials could not immediately say how many cars were involved or how many people were injured.

Drivers were asked to exercise caution in the area until crews could clear the scene.

