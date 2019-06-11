Local News

Lanes reopen on I-75 NB at I-70 following crash

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 02:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:06 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The right and middle lanes of I-75 northbound near I-70 were temporarily blocked as emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officials could not immediately say how many cars were involved or how many people were injured.

Drivers were asked to exercise caution in the area until crews could clear the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local