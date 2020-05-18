Semi overturns in crash on I-70 WB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi hauling cars overturned in a crash on I-70 westbound in Clark County on Monday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 2 p.m. near Snider Road. The semi lost control and traveled off the right side of the interstate, landing on its side.
No injuries were reported.
OSP says the driver will likely be cited for failure to control, though the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The right lane will be closed in the area until crews can clear the scene.
