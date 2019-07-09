Crash reported on I-675 SB at North Fairfield Rd.

Breaking News
Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-675 southbound at North Fairfield Road is causing traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

The right lanes are closed as emergency crews work to clear the area.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

