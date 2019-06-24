Victim identified in deadly wrong-way crash on I-675 NB

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-675 northbound in Beavercreek Friday night.

The two-vehicle accident occurred near Exit 17 shortly before 9 pm.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a black car drive up from SR-844 in the Wright State/Wright-Patterson area up onto the northbound lanes of I-675.

That driver has since been identified as 53-year-old Ronald Myer, of Centerville, who was driving a black Jaguar X-Type.

At this time, ODOT is unsure why the driver started going the wrong way and Beavercreek Police tell 2 NEWS the investigation is ongoing.

One driver called 911 after Myer flew by him on the wrong side of the highway. They told dispatchers the driver did not seem aware that he was driving in the wrong direction and was not attempting to pull over or turn around.

Police confirmed Monday that 23-year-old Paige Patrick, of Vandalia, was killed in the crash when the wrong-way driver crashed into her white Acura SRX as she was headed northbound.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that while wrong-way crashes are extremely rare throughout the state, they are often deadly when they do happen.

