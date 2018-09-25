35 WB reopens after crash near Abbey Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An accident involving multiple vehicles has been reported on 35 westbound near Abbey Avenue.

Police on-scene told 2 NEWS that the crash occurred just after 5 pm when two pickup trucks and a passenger vehicle collided.

At least two people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

35 Westbound was shut down between Gettysburg Avenue and Abbey Avenue as crews worked to clear the scene.

No further details are available at this time.