Two-vehicle crash reported in Bethel Township, S.R 40 shut down

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Bethel Township Tuesday.

Miami County Dispatch said the crash was reported at S.R. 202 and S.R. 40. Troy Police attempted to stop a car, but the driver took off and crashed into another vehicle.



A neighbor told 2 NEWS crews on scene that they heard a loud boom and came out and saw officers had guns drawn on one of the vehicles.

S.R 40 is shut down due to the crash.

Multiple police departments are on scene along with the Huber Heights Fire Department.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.