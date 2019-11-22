Crash reported at SR-725 and SR-721

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a crash in Miami Township.

It happened just after 7 pm in the area of SR-725 and SR-741 when a grey Honda collided with a grey Ford Fusion, according to Regional Dispatch.

Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the accident.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured, but we’re told one of the passengers is believed to be pregnant.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

