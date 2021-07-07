Crash report released on incident of shooting victim struck by Springfield Police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the crash report for the incident where a shooting victim was struck by a Springfield Police cruiser.

WDTN obtained the crash report Wednesday. The report confirms the information already released on the incident involving 42-year-old Eric Cole and Officer Amanda Rosales.

The Springfield Police Division said that Cole was involved in a shooting incident around 11:22 p.m. on June 13. Officers were sent to a residence at South Center Boulevard after calls came in reporting gunshots.

The first police cruiser to arrive on the scene, driven by Rosales, struck Cole, who was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Cole was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, later flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Rosales has been placed on administrative leave.

A preliminary autopsy was released on Cole that said he had blunt-force trauma to several areas of his body as well as a gunshot wound.

“We continue to cooperate fully with the State Patrol’s investigation,” said Capt. Brad Moos, Springfield Police Divison. “There is still more work for the State Patrol to do in it’s investigation and we will continue to be transparent with them and the public in this process. We expect the State Patrol to conduct a thorough

investigation, so we ask the public for patience as this moves forward.”

OSHP took control of the accident investigation following the incident, while Springfield Police Division continued their investigation into the shooting, according to a release from the city. Tuesday’s crash report is a preliminary finding, and the investigation into the incident continues.