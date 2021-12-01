MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released the crash report for the incident that injured 4 and left two in critical condition on Thanksgiving night.

According to the report, a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling along I-75 NB at 70 mph, according to the speed limit, when the driver suddenly swerved to the left before overcorrecting. The overcorrection caused the Jeep to sideswipe a gray Dodge ram on the right.

The impact caused both vehicles to go off the road, landing upside down on either side of I-75 near Dryden Road. The report said the Jeep landed on the left and the Dodge on the right.

Moraine Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene at approximately 6:26 pm.

Six occupants were taken to the hospital, three of which were reported to have suspected serious injuries. There is currently no more information on their condition.