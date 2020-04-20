Crash on West 3rd Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic was interrupted after a flatbed was needed to pickup a sedan that was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Prom surprise: Family stages virtual prom after coronavirus cancellation
- ‘Assume everyone has COVID-19,’ DeWine tweets Monday as restaurants worry about future
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to hold briefing
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 20, 2020
- 6 in 10 Americans support keeping stay-at-home restrictions to fight the coronavirus