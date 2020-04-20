Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Crash on West 3rd Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic was interrupted after a flatbed was needed to pickup a sedan that was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS