Crash on US 127 caused by a failure to yield sends person to hospital

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a crash that injured one person on US Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road in Greenville Township.

Deputies said the crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Thursday evening when a sedan, which was stopped at a stop sign, pulled out to cross US-127. The sedan failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of an SUV, which collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was treated at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was taken to Wayne Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation.

