Crash on US 127 caused by a failure to yield sends person to hospital

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a crash that injured one person on US Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road in Greenville Township.

Deputies said the crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Thursday evening when a sedan, which was stopped at a stop sign, pulled out to cross US-127. The sedan failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of an SUV, which collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was treated at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was taken to Wayne Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Game of the week preview Tippecanoe vs Bellbrook

Lt. Governor Husted weighs in on Ohio welcoming Afghan refugees

Robots out for delivery

Suspect involved in DC bomb threat surrenders

Sweet Corn Festival back in Fairborn this weekend

Risqué side hustle: Many people turn to OnlyFans for income boost during the pandemic

More News