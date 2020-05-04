Crash on SR 444, 2 hospitalized

Live Now
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was called to an accident involving three people on SR 444 after midnight Monday, May 4.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that two of the three were hospitalized after a head on crash. At this time their condition is unknown.

OSHP plans to release more information regarding the accident Monday. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

