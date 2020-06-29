Crash on I-75 NB north of Troy causing traffic backup

Live Now
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound just north of Troy is causing traffic delays.

The left lane will be closed until crews can clear the scene. One lane remains open for northbound traffic.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi and several other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use caution.

