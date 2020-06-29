MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound just north of Troy is causing traffic delays.
The left lane will be closed until crews can clear the scene. One lane remains open for northbound traffic.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi and several other vehicles were involved in the crash.
No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use caution.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act
- On-site summer camps return to Dayton in July
- Montgomery County: How to decrease virus infection rate
- Crash on I-75 NB north of Troy causing traffic backup
- Price set for COVID drug remdesivir