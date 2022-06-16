MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 northbound in the far left lane is causing delays.

According to ODOT, there is a crash in the I-75 northbound lanes near Dryden Road. The Moraine Police Department reported that the crash is at mile marker 50.8.

Moraine PD said the crash includes multiple cars and a semi.

ODOT cameras are showing heavy traffic beginning just south of Dryden Road and OHGO is estimating a 28-minute delay at this time.

(Photo/ODOT)

Moraine PD said crews are on scene and treating people for potential injuries.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.